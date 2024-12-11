Santander hires PayPal veteran to run its Digital Consumer Bank

Santander has hired PayPal exec Nitin Prabhu as global head of its Digital Consumer Bank.

Prabhu has spent the past 12 years at PayPal, serving in a number of senior roles, most recently as head of product for SMEs and financial services.



As head of Santander's Digital Consumer Bank he will oversee the Spanish lender's operations in auto financing, consumer lending, and the OpenBank digital financial services unit. DCB operates in 26 countries in Europe and the Americas, and serves the financing needs at the point-of-sale of 25 million consumers.



Prabhu will join the bank early in 2025, subject to regulatory approval, and will be based in Madrid, reporting to the group executive chair, Ana Botín.



"DCB is at the forefront of innovation in consumer finance, backed by the strength of Santander's global network," she says. "Nitin brings a strong customer focus and understanding of how to build digital products that meet client needs, and I am confident he will help the business continue to generate profitable growth."