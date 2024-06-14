Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander to take in-house-built tech platform global

Santander to take in-house-built tech platform global

As it rolls out a cloud-based in-house-built technology platform in the US, Spanish banking giant Santander is already planning to introduce the system around the world.

Earlier this year, Santander set out plans to launch its Openbank digital offering - and its tech platform - across the US and Mexico later in 2024.

The lender has hired Swati Bhatia, the former head of Goldman Sachs' Marcus business, to lead its new digital-first retail charge in the US.

Now it plans to use the US as a launchpad to bring the system to its retail and commercial operations globally.

Executive chair Ana Botin tells Reuters: "Our goal is to build a common platform for our retail and commercial business, using our own technology. It is coming together in the US this year, but we'll be slowly, but steadily rolling it out across our footprint."

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple launches Tap to Cash

  2. Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles

  3. Visa and Mastercard set for card fee suit

  4. German banks to shut down PayPal competitor Paydirekt

  5. Barclays and Lloyds&#39;-backed Bink enters liquiditation

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk