Santander BNPL platform to provide installment payments for Apple customers in Germany

Santander's buy now, pay later platform Zinia has been selected by Apple in Germany to provide BNPL installment plans for consumer purchases both online and in person.

Zinia will offer customers purchasing Apple products the option to defer payments by splitting the total amount into installments (3, 6, 12, 18, 24 and 36 months), or by deferring the payment 30 days after the shipment (online) or pick up in-store.

As part of the launch, in the next months, Apple customers financing their purchases of an iPhone with Zinia will be able to do so in 12 or 24 installments interest-free.

To complete a transaction, customers only need to provide their phone number and date of birth, confirm the reception of a security code and follow a quick validation process by logging into their own online banking within the Apple Store online.

Zinia has been available to German consumers since 2022. The bank says it intends to build on its growth in the German market and expand the product across other European countries in the coming months.

