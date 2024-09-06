Santander Spain appoints new CEO Ignacio Juliá

Ignacio Juliá, formerly CEO of ING for Spain and Portugal, is to be appointed as CEO of Santander Spain.

Juliá will replace Ángel Rivera from 1 October 2024 after regulatory approvals. Rivera will remain at the bank to support the transition.

The banks state his appointment will help progress in their transformation of their business model to provide better customer service, while generating further growth and efficiency.

Santander report Juliá transformed ING from a product-orientated bank to a customer centric organisation through digital channels.

Juliá has previous experience in roles as chief financial and risk officer. He was appointed global head of retail banking for ING in 2016, a combined role with global head of innovation.

Ana Botín, chairman of Banco Santander said: “We are delighted to announce the incorporation of Ignacio Juliá as CEO of Santander Spain. He is a young professional, with great experience in transformation projects similar to our own. I am convinced that his experience and profile will help us accelerate the implementation of global platforms and boost the growth of Santander Spain.

“ I would like to thank Ángel Rivera for his contribution to the group and for his leadership in Santander Spain, which has allowed us to make great progress in building a more customer-oriented and responsible bank.”