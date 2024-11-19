Santander launches Openbank digital brand in Mexico

Hot on the heels of its arrival in the US, Santander's Openbank digital offering has landed in Mexico.

Now live, the Openbank website and app offer Mexicans debit and savings products, no minimum balance or hidden fees, and access to 24x7 telephone support and the entire network of 10,000 Santander Mexico ATMs free of charge.



Openbank - already operating in Spain, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and, since October, the US - uses a proprietary cloud-based in-house-built platform that Santander plans to roll out across all its global consumer businesses.



The platform integrates the bank’s core banking infrastructure with a front-end customer and data layer that enables, among many other benefits, an account to be opened via the Openbank app or website in as little as five minutes.



Matías Núñez, CEO, Openbank Mexico, says: "Our proposition combines one of the most advanced digital banking experiences with the best fintech, not to mention the trust and backing of a large international financial group."



Petri Nikkila, global CEO, Openbank, adds: "Openbank’s banking model is a key component of Santander's digital transformation. Mexico is a market with great potential for a state-of-the-art digital bank like Openbank."