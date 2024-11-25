Santander signs five-year deal with dentsu to build new global platform for SMEs

Santander has drafted in dentsu to build a new global platform to help SMEs unlock barriers to international trade.

With a five-year contract horizon, the new platform will be extended to 45 markets across the globe, including 10 core markets and additional regions connected to Santander's alliance banking partners.



It will provide users with a digital-first customer experience to help break down trade barriers, offering users a suite of tools including industry insights, connections to market providers, and bespoke services.



The design, build, operation and marketing of the platform will be managed by dentsu and powered by its technology partners including Salesforce, Adobe and Amazon.



The platform is currently scheduled to launch in Q2 2025.



John Carroll, head of international and transactional banking at Santander said: “Over the last five years, we’ve created a revolutionary international proposition that has broken the mould for traditional banking customers. It’s been fundamental in shaping international trade for UK businesses and has allowed us to support them in new international markets. Now, it's our time to export. We’re ready to take the support we can offer to the next level and help more businesses than ever before across all corners of the globe."