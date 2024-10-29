/retail banking

Santander cuts 1400 UK jobs

Banco Santander will axe 1425 jobs in the UK this year as part of a cost-cutting round and push to automate some work.

Santander CEO Hector Grisi confirmed that "1425 was the number of people we are reducing".

However, "in this sense as we simplify and automate we will be able to do some more [layoffs]", he continued.

According to Bloomberg, a round of cuts at Santander UK's headquarters started about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the UK arm has delayed the release of its third quarter results following amidst a regulatory probe into motor finance.

