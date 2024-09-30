Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Australia launches initiative to address tech talent shortage

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has launched a initiative designed to address the battle for tech talent.

Be the first to comment

Australia launches initiative to address tech talent shortage

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The Partners Forum will support the adoption of technology across various sectors while also recognising the greater reliance on technology within the banking sector.

The TCA has estimated that 62% of Australia's tech workforce are employed in  non-tech industries, such as banking. 

According to the Partners Forum, it will foster collaboration between companies across all sectors to "build tech talent pipelines".

Among the organisations involved in the project is Commenwealth Bank while the tech issues under discussion include the rise of AI, the increase in cybersecurity threats and the need for skilled tech workers. 

“Tech jobs aren’t confined to the pure tech players," said TCA board director Richard White. 

"More than half of tech workers are employed in jobs and organisations that stretch across the broader economy including in retail, banking, mining and professional services.

“The Tech Council Partners Forum is an important platform to foster collaboration and innovation across all organisations, regardless of industry.”

 

Sponsored [Webinar] Winning Payment Strategies for High-Opportunity Industries

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wealth management /retail banking /security /payments /wholesale banking /people /start ups

Keywords

e-commerce human resources

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Australia gives priority to wholesale CBDC over retail

/ai

Standard Chartered uses 'skills passport' to match employees to projects

/markets

Aussie fintech Halo establishes Glasgow base

/crypto

Australian regulator secures court win over Kraken's local operator

/regulation

Australia passes Digital ID Bill

/people

NatWest seeks out tech talent from under-represented communities

/people

Techtrust launches fintech talent hub

/people

Santander hoovers up tech talent for digital overhaul

/people

Banks develop IT talent toolkit and framework

[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking servicesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking services

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept