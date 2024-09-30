Australia launches initiative to address tech talent shortage

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has launched a initiative designed to address the battle for tech talent.

The Partners Forum will support the adoption of technology across various sectors while also recognising the greater reliance on technology within the banking sector.

The TCA has estimated that 62% of Australia's tech workforce are employed in non-tech industries, such as banking.

According to the Partners Forum, it will foster collaboration between companies across all sectors to "build tech talent pipelines".

Among the organisations involved in the project is Commenwealth Bank while the tech issues under discussion include the rise of AI, the increase in cybersecurity threats and the need for skilled tech workers.

“Tech jobs aren’t confined to the pure tech players," said TCA board director Richard White.

"More than half of tech workers are employed in jobs and organisations that stretch across the broader economy including in retail, banking, mining and professional services.

“The Tech Council Partners Forum is an important platform to foster collaboration and innovation across all organisations, regardless of industry.”