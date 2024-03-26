NatWest seeks out tech talent from under-represented communities.

NatWest is working with Sparta Global to find and train technology talent from under-represented communities.

Under the partnership, B-Corp-certified hire, train, deploy company Sparta Global provides paid training programmes across Java Development, Test, and DevOps to women, those first in their families to go to university, and people from minority backgrounds.



Once they have been through training, these 'Spartans' can then join NatWest's team working on its One Bank Mortgages (OBM) platform.



In January 2022, 12 Spartan consultants specialising in software engineering, test automation, and DevOps were selected to join NatWest’s OBM team based on attitude, aptitude and potential - not prior technology experience or educational background. Since joining the team, 11 have converted to full-time employees.



Gary Johnson, head of transformation, OBM, NatWest, says: "Everyone had an opportunity to succeed, to fail, and to learn. Some have discovered a passion for parts of the job they didn't know about, while others have simply been able to do what they always wanted. All have excelled."



David Rai, CEO Sparta Global, adds: "Successfully hiring today’s generation of early career talent requires an understanding of their attributes, an empathy for their diverse values, and a management style that engages their interests and preferences.



"NatWest and the OBM team understand this ethos and together have created an exceptional environment for emerging talent to thrive and contribute to future organisational success."