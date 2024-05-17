Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australia passes Digital ID Bill

Australia passes Digital ID Bill

The Australian Government has passed the Digital ID Bill 2024 and Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2024.

The legislation will establish an economy-wide Digital ID system and allow for financial organisations and providers to apply and join the Government’s Digital ID platform. The benefits of this system will be a stronger and more secure ecosystem for users online.

The Bills will also encourage Digital ID service providers to join the voluntary Accreditation Scheme to comply with the standards of Australian regulators and maintain high levels of security and authentication.

Once the legislation receives the Royal Asset, which is expected in the next few weeks, they will come into action in November 2024. By 2026, businesses will be able to join the Government’s Digital ID system.

Rick Iversen, head of product and scheme digital ID at Australian Payments Plus, commented: ”It’s great to see a commitment to realising the benefits that a strong Digital Identity ecosystem will offer Australian consumers and businesses. As we’ve always said, the fewer times people share their identity documents, the fewer opportunities there are for data theft.”

Iversen added: ”We also welcome the announcement of $288 million in the Budget to support the implementation and growth of digital identity.”

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Related News
CommBank's x15 Ventures rolls out Truyu digital ID app
/startups

CommBank's x15 Ventures rolls out Truyu digital ID app

Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics
/retail

Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics

NextGen Nordics 2024: Can behavioural biometrics fix fraud?

25 Apr

Trending

  1. Banco Santander suffers data breach at third party supplier

  2. Visa unveils suite of new products for the digital age

  3. &#39;Neobank in a box&#39; startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

  4. UK payment firms push back on APP fraud refund plan

  5. UBS CEO warns of risk from delaying Credit Suisse IT integration

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model