Santander hoovers up tech talent for digital overhaul

Banco Santander recruited 4500 employees with tech skills in 2023 as it undergoes a comprehensive digital overhaul.

The Spanish bank is currently in the process of migrating its core infrastructure to a new proprietary platform, Gravity, that has enabled it to move over 95% of its processing capacity to the cloud.



To help get the project over the line Santander launched a targeted recruitment strategy under the banner ‘Be Tech! with Santander’, hiring 4500 professionals in 2023 and boosting the size of its STEM talent to 27,500 worldwide.



At the end of 2022, Santander launched two technology centres in Malaga and Warsaw which will house 1400 of the current influx of tech talent.



Speaking at the launch Alexandra Brandao, Santanders’s global head of human resources, remarked: "Our new teams in Malaga and Warsaw will be a part of one of the biggest transformation project in the financial sector of the world. A project in constant growth, thanks to tech driven, open minded, diverse team with strong purpose. Our ambition is to become the sector's top employer of tech professionals, and that means how we want to attract and help the professionals to grow and develop with us".



Talent recruitment remains an ongoing project, with 400 vacancies for technology roles still yet to be filled.



