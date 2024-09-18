Standard Chartered uses 'skills passport' to match employees to projects

Standard Chartered is making the most of its internal talent by using an AI-based marketplace to match employees' skills with project-specific 'gigs'.

Employees get a 'Skills Passport' that show what they’re capable of beyond their job descriptions. When managers post project-specific gigs on the Talent Marketplace, staffers can apply using their passport.



Each project adds to an employee’s passport, reflecting what they’ve done and what they can do. As they strengthen their passport, they can unlock more internal opportunities given their increased skills.



Noting that some managers might take issue with their employees working on projects beyond their remit, the bank says no one can spend no more than eight hours on these side gigs each week.



Over 39,000 employees are currently on the internal talent marketplace. And the bank says it has unlocked over $8.5 million in terms of productivity through more than 2700 ‘gigs’.



Tanuj Kapilashrami, chief strategy and talent officer, Standard Chartered, says: “It’s a way to democratise access to opportunities and create a platform where people can put their skills to use. People can use these opportunities to reskill or upskill, which helps them remain employable for longer.”