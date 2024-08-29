Aussie fintech Halo establishes Glasgow base

The UK arm of Australian investing fintech Halo Technologies is setting up an operations and development centre in Glasgow, creating more than 60 jobs in the city.

ASX-listed Halo is an online global equities research and trade execution software provider promising institutional-grade analytical frameworks and market insights to everyday investors.



The firm launched the UK Halo Invest subsidiary in January through the acquisition of Resilient Funds Management, bringing in 30-year industry veteran Douglas Boyce as CEO.



Now the unit has secured an £800,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise towards the £8 million Glasgow project, which will hire more than 60 people over the next two years.



Says Boyce: "We had the opportunity to locate anywhere in the UK, but Glasgow demonstrated itself as the ideal city for us to base ourselves with its well-established mix of financial services and fintech talent."



Scotland is home to more than 220 fintech companies, making it the largest UK hub outside of London.



Jane Martin, MD, innovation and investment, Scottish Enterprise, says: "Revenues in the fintech industry are predicted to grow almost three times faster than those in the traditional banking sector over the next three years.



"We see this as being an important breeding ground for new scaling businesses that will help drive Scotland’s future economic growth."