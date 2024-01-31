Techtrust launches fintech talent hub

IT staffing firm Techtrust has launched a database to help fintech companies in the US find top talent.

A recent MIT Technology Review study found over 50% of global tech leaders are concerned about a shortage of candidates, with 64% citing a lack of necessary skills or experience.



Techtrust's AI-powered online platform serves as a comprehensive catalogue of technical talent specialising in the fintech sector.



Each candidate in the hub is vetted and accredited by Techtrust and CodeSignal, a technical assessment platform. Candidates are pre-screened, have fintech experience, and score high enough to be Techtrust Certified in skills such as data engineering, cybersecurity, and architecture.



Aditi Jaiswal, CEO, Techtrust, says: “Our FinTech Talent Hub is a major contribution to FinTech leaders seeking top talent, along with individuals looking for a workplace suited for them to thrive.”