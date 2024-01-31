Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Techtrust launches fintech talent hub

IT staffing firm Techtrust has launched a database to help fintech companies in the US find top talent.

A recent MIT Technology Review study found over 50% of global tech leaders are concerned about a shortage of candidates, with 64% citing a lack of necessary skills or experience.

Techtrust's AI-powered online platform serves as a comprehensive catalogue of technical talent specialising in the fintech sector.

Each candidate in the hub is vetted and accredited by Techtrust and CodeSignal, a technical assessment platform. Candidates are pre-screened, have fintech experience, and score high enough to be Techtrust Certified in skills such as data engineering, cybersecurity, and architecture.

Aditi Jaiswal, CEO, Techtrust, says: “Our FinTech Talent Hub is a major contribution to FinTech leaders seeking top talent, along with individuals looking for a workplace suited for them to thrive.”

