Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling Bank to quadruple profits

Starling Bank to quadruple profits

Starling Bank expects to quadruple profits this year, bolstered by strong growth in the SME market, where it has picked up 520,000 small business accounts, representing an 8.9% market share.

With more than 3.4 million customer accounts in total, Starling generated annualised pre-tax profits of more than £250 million on the back of almost £600 million of annualised revenue for the month of December 2022. At year-end, total deposits stood at £10.7 billion.

Starling's lending portfolio, at £4.7 billion, continues to grow, with more than £3.1 billion being in residential and owner-occupied mortgage books. Fleet, the buy-to-let mortgage specialist acquired in 2021, completed £1.2 billion of mortgages in 2022, despite the turbulent mortgage market; this was up 58% on the figure for 2021.

The figures were revealed by founder Anne Boden in her annual letter to customers.

"Starling was always the underdog; the diligent, hardworking, socially aware, tech-savvy fintech," she says. "Never as cool as those businesses run by those 30 year old tech bros. But as we have seen, markets have a nasty habit of correcting."

Starling has moved into profitiability without ever matching the sky-high valuations associated with its 'cooler' peers like Monzo.

"We’re profitable, very well capitalised and have no need to raise money," Boden boasts. "It’s no accident that we have never sought a silly valuation, even when the prospect of one was dangled before us."

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office
/retail

Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office

Over a third of Covid support loans issued by Starling at risk of default
/wholesale

Over a third of Covid support loans issued by Starling at risk of default

Starling grows headcount by 20%

27 Oct 2022

Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky

22 Sep 2022

Starling to recruit for 100 new staff in Southampton

23 Aug 2022

Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey

15 Aug 2022

Starling posts first profitable year

21 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  2. ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

  3. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

  4. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

  5. New York regulator hits Coinbase with $50m fine

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023