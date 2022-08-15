Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey

Digital challengers Starling and Monzo have been ranked the top personal and business current account providers in the UK.

A survey carried out for the government, which saw thousands of individuals and small businesses quizzed, saw Starling and Monzo ranked equal first for personal current accounts and first and second for the business account.



Royal Bank of Scotland was ranked worst personal account provider, with Virgin Money and TSB also performing poorly. The Co-operative came bottom of the business account pile, followed by Virgin Money and HSBC.



Adam Land, senior director, CMA, says: "As the rising cost of living bites, it’s important that people and businesses have the information they need to manage their money and make savings.



"These results show how banks are treating their customers at a time when many are feeling the pinch.



"When times are tough you find out who’s fighting your corner and if your bank doesn’t match up to the competition - you can vote with your feet and make a switch."