Starling grows headcount by 20%

Starling grows headcount by 20%

UK challenger bank Starling has grown its headcount by 20% this year to reach 2000 employees, with plan to recruit a further 200 staff before the year is out.

More than 1000 employees are based at its Cardiff office, while 650 are in London office and 400 in Southampton.

New hires have joined Starling’s engineering, financial crime, customer service and card operations teams, which the bank plans to grow further to support its three million+ customer accounts.

The mobile-onlyy bank has also opened a new London site at The Fruit & Wool Exchange in London’s Spitalfields which will house Engine, Starling's new Software-as-a-Service business.

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank said: “We’re a British Bank full of brilliant talent and we’re opening our doors to more hires. Our new office is based in between the financial district of the city and London’s Silicon Roundabout - the perfect location for Starling, which stands apart from traditional banks and challenger banks and is firmly in a category of one.”

Comments: (1)

Matthew O&#39;Neill
Matthew O'Neill - VMware - Uk 27 October, 2022, 17:48Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

There are many posts here about reductions and restructuring in Tech and in Banking so here is one that is bucking the trend, innovating, growing and still delivering outstanding customer service whilst becoming a platform...
There is no stopping Anne Boden and the team at Starling Bank. Please keep going!

