Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky

Jupiter Fund Management is set to sell a seven per cent stake in Starling Bank at a significant discount on the digital bank's most recent valuation of £2.5 billion, according to Sky News.

Jupiter is in talks with existing Starling investors about offloading the stake for around £100 million, with a deal set to be finalised within weeks, says Sky, citing sources. Goldman Sachs is reported to be one interested buyer.



The sale would value Starling at around £1.5 billion, a billion pounds down its valuation at an internal fundraise in April.



Last month, Sky reported that Jupiter was looking to sell off its entire 10% stake in Starling for around £200 million.



Starling turned a £32m profit for the last financial year, marking its first full year of profitability.



However, the fintech sector has seen a host of big names - including Klarna and Stripe - see their valuations plummet over recent months.