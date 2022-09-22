Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky

Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky

Jupiter Fund Management is set to sell a seven per cent stake in Starling Bank at a significant discount on the digital bank's most recent valuation of £2.5 billion, according to Sky News.

Jupiter is in talks with existing Starling investors about offloading the stake for around £100 million, with a deal set to be finalised within weeks, says Sky, citing sources. Goldman Sachs is reported to be one interested buyer.

The sale would value Starling at around £1.5 billion, a billion pounds down its valuation at an internal fundraise in April.

Last month, Sky reported that Jupiter was looking to sell off its entire 10% stake in Starling for around £200 million.

Starling turned a £32m profit for the last financial year, marking its first full year of profitability.

However, the fintech sector has seen a host of big names - including Klarna and Stripe - see their valuations plummet over recent months.

