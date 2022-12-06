Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Over a third of Covid support loans issued by Starling at risk of default

Over a third of Covid support loans issued by Starling at risk of default

Over a third of bounce back loans approved by Starling Bank during the pandemic are at risk of default, the lender has told the Public Accounts Committee.

Starling Bank funded more than £358m of loans under the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS) and over £1bn in BBLs.

Of the £47 billion provided in loans through the Bounce Back Loan (BBL) scheme, £1.1 billion of these loans are suspected to be fraudulent. Across the entire scheme, the BBB found that around 3.2 per cent of outstanding loans were in default and 7.6 per cent were in arrears.

So far lenders have clawed back £400 million from the taxpayer to cover loan defaults under the scheme. Starling has so far claimed £153 million from the state guarantee, of which £106m has been paid out.

Starling Bank CEO Anne Boden in June threatened legal action against former anti-fraud minister Lord Agnew over his allegations that the bank used the Government's Covid loan scheme as a "God-sent opportunity" to swell its balance sheets without conducting adequate checks on the ability of loanees to repay the debt.

The latest at-risk figures revealed by Starling boss Anne Boden are far higher than those of other banks who appeared before the Committee.

Starling maintains that a large proportion of its BBLS customers were relatively ‘young’ businesses, which have a higher probability of failing than more established businesses. Many of the big banks lent only, or primarily, to their existing customers with whom they may have had a long-standing relationship.

Boden told the Committee that Starling had rejected around £344m worth of BBL applications, equating to about 16 per cent of applications.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (2)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune 07 December, 2022, 13:34Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Curious to know the latest status of Starling Bank CEO Anne Boden's threat of legal action against former anti-fraud minister Lord Agnew. 

Report abuse
Bob Lyddon
Bob Lyddon - Lyddon Consulting Services - Thames Ditton 09 December, 2022, 18:07Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This is a disgrace and probably the end of the neo-bank sector in the UK. It is an affront to decent hardworking families. I wonder how the losses compare to the income tax and national insurance paid over by the workforce at an employer like the steelworks in Consett Count Durham for its entire existence - up in smoke!

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Fintechs savaged over Covid loan fraud
/wholesale

Fintechs savaged over Covid loan fraud

Starling grows headcount by 20%
/people

Starling grows headcount by 20%

Starling responds to UK Govt's report on suspected BBLS fraud

07 Sep

Starling posts first profitable year

21 Jul

Starling CEO threatens legal action over Agnew fraud allegations

08 Jun

Starling Bank rocked by MP's attack on bounce back loan fraud

27 May

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

12 May

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023