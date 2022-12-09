Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

People

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office

Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office

Starling Bank is promising to create up to 1000 jobs, including many technology positions as it opens its fourth UK office in Manchester.

Despite massive layoffs seeping the financial industry, Starling is recruiting for roles in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service ahead of the Manchester opening in the first half of next year.

The bank currently has four offices in London, Cardiff, Southampton and Dublin, housing more than 2000 people.

Susanna Yallop, chief people officer at Starling Bank, says: “We’ve expanded our headcount by 20% this year and only continue to grow. Our sights are now firmly set on Manchester, where we can draw from its potential workforce of more than seven million, allowing us to grow our headcount even further with some of the North’s finest talent.”

Separately, the UK lender is has been gauging customer interest in a mortgage product, sending out an email  survey with a specific list of questions based on home loans, according to AltFi.

The survey sent to certain customers asked: ‘If Starling were to launch a mortgage product would that be of interest?’, along with questions on how they would decide on a mortgage and where they would look to remortgage.

Starling has yet to launch a retail banking mortgage product, however in 2021, the bank acquired mortgage lender Fleet Mortgage in a £50 million deal and bought a mortgage book worth £1 billion.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

People

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Starling grows headcount by 20%
/people

Starling grows headcount by 20%

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount
/people

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

Starling Bank buys £1 billion mortgage book

15 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023