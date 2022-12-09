Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office

Starling Bank is promising to create up to 1000 jobs, including many technology positions as it opens its fourth UK office in Manchester.

Despite massive layoffs seeping the financial industry, Starling is recruiting for roles in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service ahead of the Manchester opening in the first half of next year.

The bank currently has four offices in London, Cardiff, Southampton and Dublin, housing more than 2000 people.

Susanna Yallop, chief people officer at Starling Bank, says: “We’ve expanded our headcount by 20% this year and only continue to grow. Our sights are now firmly set on Manchester, where we can draw from its potential workforce of more than seven million, allowing us to grow our headcount even further with some of the North’s finest talent.”

Separately, the UK lender is has been gauging customer interest in a mortgage product, sending out an email survey with a specific list of questions based on home loans, according to AltFi.

The survey sent to certain customers asked: ‘If Starling were to launch a mortgage product would that be of interest?’, along with questions on how they would decide on a mortgage and where they would look to remortgage.

Starling has yet to launch a retail banking mortgage product, however in 2021, the bank acquired mortgage lender Fleet Mortgage in a £50 million deal and bought a mortgage book worth £1 billion.

