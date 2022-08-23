Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Starling to recruit for 100 new staff in Southampton

Starling Bank has wrapped six double-decker buses in Southampton with striking white livery as part of a campaign to recruit 100 new staff for its Town Quay offfices in the city.

Starling, which has had a base on Southampton's waterfront since 2019, is posting vacancies for customer services staff, alongside compliance, software engineering and data analytics roles.

Anna Griffin, talent acquisition manager at Starling Bank, says: “We’re looking for a lot of people. We don’t look for people who’ve worked in banks previously. We’re really focused on people who just really want to provide the best customer service.”

In May, Starling doubled the size of its Cardiff office and created hundreds of new jobs in the process. A total of 868 employees are now based in the region, a 117% increase on the bank’s original 2020 pledge to hire 400.

