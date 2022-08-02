Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood Crypto hammered by New York watchdog over litany of compliance failures

Robinhood Crypto hammered by New York watchdog over litany of compliance failures

Robinhood's crypto unit (RHC) has been slapped with a $30 million fine by New York State Department of Financial Services for "significant" anti-money laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection violations.

Despite self-reporting compliance with the rules, an NYDFS investigation uncovered a litany of failures at the brokerage, as it struggled to keep pace with customer demand for crypto services.

Among other things, the regulator found that RHC’s BSA/AML program was inadequately staffed; failed to timely transition from a manual transaction monitoring system that was inadequate for RHC’s size, customer profiles, and transaction volumes; and did not devote sufficient resources to address risks specific to the business.

Similarly, the Department found critical failures in RHC’s cybersecurity programme, which failed to fully address RHC’s operational risks and included policies that were in violation of State Department rules.

The watchdog has blamed the deficiencies on "significant shortcomings in the management and oversight of RHC’s compliance programmes, including a failure to foster and maintain an adequate culture of compliance". The Department also discovered that adequate resources were not devoted to RHC’s compliance programmes, particularly as it grew.

Finally, RHC failed to comply with certain consumer protection requirements by not maintaining a distinct, dedicated phone number on its website for the receipt of consumer complaints.

“As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop and maintain a culture of compliance — a failure that resulted in significant violations of the Department’s anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations,” says Superintendent Adrienne Harris. “All virtual currency companies licensed in New York State are subject to the same anti-money laundering, consumer protection, and cybersecurity regulations as traditional financial services companies. DFS will continue to investigate and take action when any licensee violates the law or the Department’s regulations, which are critical to protecting consumers and ensuring the safety and soundness of the institutions.”

Under the settlement, in addition to payment of a $30 million penalty, RHC will be required to retain an independent consultant that will perform an ongoing evaluation of regulatory compliance and remediation efforts by the firm.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Trending

Related News
Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake
/crypto

Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake

Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff
/people

Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff

Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

19 Apr

Robinhood pays $640k to settle with Vermont over outages

18 Mar

Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results

28 Jan

Robinhood shares slip on data security breach

09 Nov 2021

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

21 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Swift could face challenge in new era for cross-border payments - EIU

  2. FCA overhauls consumer protection with new Consumer Duty

  3. Microsoft and Nexi collaborate to innovate across the European payments landscape

  4. Temenos and Wipro partner to accelerate digital transformation in banking

  5. 10% of UK adult victims of digital wallet fraud – ACI Worldwide

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success