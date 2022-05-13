Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake

Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake

Robinhood's share price jumped more than 20% on Friday after it emerged that Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has acquired a 7.6% stake in the trading app.

Emergent Fidelity Technologies, of which Bankman-Fried is the sole director, took a stake worth $648 million in Robinhood, according to an SEC filing.

The news sent Robinhood shares soaring as much as 36% in extended trading on Thursday from an all-time low for the stock in regular trading.

By Friday mid-morning the stock was up about 23% at $10.57, still way down from the $38 IPO price last July.

Related Companies

Robinhood FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation[On-Demand Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Trending

Related News
Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff
/people

Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff

FTX hits $32bn valuation
/crypto

FTX hits $32bn valuation

Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results

28 Jan

Robinhood stock price surges

04 Aug 2021

Robinhood shares fall in early trading

29 Jul 2021

Robinhood looks to raise $2.3bn in upcoming IPO

19 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  2. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  3. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

  4. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  5. Paddle becomes the UK&#39;s latest tech unicorn on $200 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models