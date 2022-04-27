Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff

Robinhood to cut nine per cent of staff

Discount brokerage Robinhood is to sack nine percent of its employees, citing an unwieldy growth curve that resulted in the creation of "duplicate roles and job functions".

The job cuts were revealed in a blog post by CEO Vlad Tenev on the eve of the release of the company's third quarter results.

Tenev says that "throughout 2020 and H1 2021, we went through a period of hyper growth accelerated by several factors including pandemic lockdowns, low interest rates, and fiscal stimulus."

During this period, the company grew net funded accounts from 5M to 22M and revenue from ~$278M in 2019 to over $1.8B in 2021. To meet customer and market demands, headcount soared almost 6X from 700 to nearly 3800 in the same timeframe.

"This rapid headcount growth has led to some duplicate roles and job functions, and more layers and complexity than are optimal," says Tenev. "After carefully considering all these factors, we determined that making these reductions to Robinhood’s staff is the right decision to improve efficiency, increase our velocity, and ensure that we are responsive to the changing needs of our customers."

He says the company will also pay closer attention to headcount growth targets, "making sure that we continue to prioritise internal opportunities for automation and operational efficiency that serve our customers. Doing so enables us to be more resilient in hard times, and stronger during the good".

Robinhood posted a net loss of $423 million, or 49 cents a share, in its fourth quarter results in January, prompting a stock market rout that resulted in its share price slipping below $10.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Trending

Related News
Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu
/crypto

Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

Robinhood pays $640k to settle with Vermont over outages
/regulation

Robinhood pays $640k to settle with Vermont over outages

Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results

28 Jan

Revolut launches share trading in the US

19 Jan

Robinhood shares slip on data security breach

09 Nov 2021

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

21 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. Pay.UK appoints first CTO

  5. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger