Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood shares slip on data security breach

Robinhood shares slip on data security breach

Shares in Robinhood have taken a dip after the retail stockbroking platform revealed that five million customer e-mail addresses were lifted from its servers during a social engineering hack.

The firm says that on 3 November, a scammer socially engineered a customer support employee by phone and obtained access to certain customer support systems.

"At this time, we understand that the unauthorised party obtained a list of email addresses for approximately five million people, and full names for a different group of approximately two million people," states the company in a blog post. "We also believe that for a more limited number of people—approximately 310 in total—additional personal information, including name, date of birth, and zip code, was exposed, with a subset of approximately 10 customers having more extensive account details revealed. We are in the process of making appropriate disclosures to affected people."

The hacker demanded an extortion payment in return for the stolen files.

The firm contacted law enforecement authorities and says that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed in the incident.

“As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity,” says Robinhood chief security officer Caleb Sima. “Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do.”

Shares in the firm fell fell 3.1% in after-market trading on Monday.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[OD-Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[On-Demand Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Related News
Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading
/crypto

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Robinhood to pay $140m for investor comms platform Say Technologies
/markets

Robinhood to pay $140m for investor comms platform Say Technologies

Robinhood stock price surges

04 Aug

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

30 Jun

Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti

01 Apr

Regulators make inquiries over Robinhood trading restrictions

26 Feb

Trending

  1. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  2. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  3. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  4. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

  5. Revolut wants to build its own crypto exchange

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale