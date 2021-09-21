Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut Robinhood

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Robinhood is reportedly testing a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer features. Meanwhile, the firm is set to face some new competition, with Revolut getting the US regulatory greenlight to start offering commission-free stock trading.

The crypto wallet, currently in beta for iOS users, allows users to store all of the digital currencies, protected by a private key, according to Bloomberg. Users can send and receive the likes of bitcoin without having to convert it to fiat.

News of the trial comes as Robinhood reveals that 63% of its accounts have traded crypto in the last 12 months, much of it involving meme currency dogecoin.

Separately, Revolut has secured a broker-dealer license that means it can challenge Robinhood and others in the massively popular retail trading arena, according to CNBC.

The UK's most valuable private fintech, with a $33 billion valuation, Revolut has set its sights on the American market, where it launched last year.

The US stock trading feature will launch within the next few months, allowing customers to buy ETFs and Nyse and Nasdaq-listed companies, with fractional trading to follow, says CNBC.

Related Companies

Revolut Robinhood

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Related News
Revolut to pay for US office expansion in bitcoin
/crypto

Revolut to pay for US office expansion in bitcoin

PayPal ponders stock trading platform
/markets

PayPal ponders stock trading platform

Robinhood stock price surges

04 Aug

Revolut raises $800 million to become UK's most valuable fintech

15 Jul

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

30 Jun

Revolut applies for US banking licence

22 Mar

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

24 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  2. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  3. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  4. Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

  5. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth