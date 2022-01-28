Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results

Shares in Robinhood fell as much as 16% in pre-market trading on Friday after the stock trading app's fourth quarter results missed analysts' estimates.

The firm posted a net loss of $423 million, or 49 cents a share, prompting its shares to fall below $10 in pre-market trading. Monthly active users were down eight per cent, while the average revenue per user also fell.

Robinhood priced its shares at $38 when it went public last July. In August they hit a high of $85 but have since been in a tailspin before hitting this week's low.

According to Bloomberg, this makes the Silicon Valley darling the worst "high-profile" global stock market debut since the beginning of the pandemic.

