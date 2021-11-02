Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Irish coffee shop introduces contactless payment cups

Customers of Ireland's Bear Market's coffee shop can now pay for their beverages and receive rewards from a contactless payments and loyalty chip embedded in the outlet's re-usable coffe cups.

The keep cups will initially launch in Bear Market’s outlet, based in the Dublin branch of global sports retailer Decathlon, with plans to further expand the initiative across the company’s branches in the coming months.

Developed by LoyLap, the chip is embedded within the silicone sleeve of the reusable cup, transforming the keep cup into a functional payment device. A core component of the initiative is LoyLap’s integrated loyalty system, which operates on Bear Market Coffee’s custom branded app - enabling the coffee business to directly reward repeat customers.

Founder and CTO of LoyLap, Conor O’Toole comments: “The past eighteen months have accelerated the digitisation of our economy, and we are rapidly evolving into a cashless society. The contactless keep cup will appeal to consumers seeking a transaction experience designed for the modern age, while also helping to encourage environmentally-friendly behaviour.”

