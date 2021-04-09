Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Von Moos builds pay-with-your-pen product

Von Moos builds pay-with-your-pen product

Swiss fountain pen manufacturer Von Moos is to embed a contactless payment chip into its made-to-measure range of writing implements.

Von Moos operates at the high end of the fountain pen market, with each of its pens and rollerballs made to meet customer specifications.

The new contactless pen is being introduced in partnership with Swiss wearable outfit Fidesmo, enabling customers to tokenise a payment card through Fidesmo Pay and use the pen as a means of payment at all terminals that support contactless payment.

Eslewhere in the world of wearable payments, UK leather goods store Tovi Sorga is set to launch a new range of payments wearables after an initial run of smart contactless bracelets and key fobs sold out.

