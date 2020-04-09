MuchBetter and Winwatch launch analogue watch with 'payment glass'

Payments app MuchBetter has joined forces with Swiss outfit Winwatch to launch an analogue watch that can make contactless payments thanks to a face made of "smart glass".

The watch, a world-first, uses STISS payments glass, a super-strong sapphire glass that has an EMV chip and antenna sealed within.



Jens Bader, co-founder, MuchBetter, says: "People are loathed to give up their expertly crafted analogue watch in exchange for a smartwatch that may be obsolete in just a few years.



"That’s why there’s such a big gap in the market for people who see the benefit of some adding some smart features like payments to their beloved analogue watch - especially now while contactless payments are not just highly convenient, but fundamental for public health."