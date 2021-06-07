Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Walletmor

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Walletmor rolls out payment implants

Walletmor rolls out payment implants

British-Polish startup Walletmor has lunched the ultimate contactless wearable, a biopolymer payment device that can be implanted just under the surface of the skin.

Available for €199, the implant is the size of a small safety pin and about half a millimeter thick, consisting of an integrated circuit and a metal sheath acting as an antenna.

The biopolymer was created by scientists from laboratories of VivoKey Technologies Inc. from Seattle, and comes with current biocompatibility certificates confirming compliance with the ISO 10993 standard.

"Until now, no one has produced a payment implant that is safe and accepted all over the world," says Wojciech Paprota, creator of Walletmor. "In order to use the implant, you only need to set up an account on the European iCard platform and transfer some money into your account.

He says that almost 200 people across the UK, Germany, Poland and Scandinavian countries are already making payments using the implant every day.

Implantation is painless and takes only 15 minutes, says Paprota. Currently, there are over 50 recommended Walletmor professional implant installers in the European Union, including traditional hospitals, clinics and aesthetic medicine laboratories.

Related Companies

Walletmor

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
Banco Sabadell conducts live demo of payment biohack

Banco Sabadell conducts live demo of payment biohack

US firm to implant employees with RFID chips

US firm to implant employees with RFID chips

Trending

  1. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  2. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  3. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  4. HSBC opens API developer portal

  5. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud