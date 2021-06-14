Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Timex launches range of contactless payment watches

Timex launches range of contactless payment watches

Timex has joined forces with Visa, Tappy and Chase to launch a range of watch straps that can be used to make contactless payments.

Watchmaker Timex first teamed up with Tappy, a Hong Kong-based outfit that has developed token payments technology that can effectively turn any watch into a credit or debit card, in 2019.

Now, the Timex Pay collection of watches come with a payments chip embedded into the strap, meaning no batteries or charging.

Users download a Timex Pay app and link it to a Chase Visa credit or debit card to make contactless payments.

