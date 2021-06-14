Timex launches range of contactless payment watches

Timex has joined forces with Visa, Tappy and Chase to launch a range of watch straps that can be used to make contactless payments.

Watchmaker Timex first teamed up with Tappy, a Hong Kong-based outfit that has developed token payments technology that can effectively turn any watch into a credit or debit card, in 2019.



Now, the Timex Pay collection of watches come with a payments chip embedded into the strap, meaning no batteries or charging.



Users download a Timex Pay app and link it to a Chase Visa credit or debit card to make contactless payments.

