HSBC installs contactless poppy boxes across Canadian branch network

HSBC is to install contactless donation boxes in all of its 250 bank branches across Canada to honour veterans in the run up to Remembrance Day.

The Pay Tribute Poppy Box enables HSBC customers to tap their card of phone against a glowing poppy motif to make a $2 donation and take a badge to pin to their lapel.



Working with the Royal Canadian Legion, the contactless boxes have been designed in the shape of the headstones of fallen soldiers and bear the words of the Halifax Cenotaph national monument



Larry Tomei, EVP and head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Bank Canada, says: "With a little ingenuity and care, we’ve been able to bring our team and partners to the table to design something that we think will continue to contribute to the success of the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign now and for years to come."

