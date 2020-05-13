Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
K Wearables

K Wearables and Moorwand give away 300 payments rings to NHS workers

Payments providers K Wearables and Moorwand are giving away 300 free contactless rings to employees of the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

K Wearables initially planned to give out 100 of its rings to NHS frontline staffers but has upped the number to 300 thanks to its new issuing partner Moorwand.

The partners say that the ring is particularly useful for NHs workers during the Covid-19 pandemic because it does not require users to touch a wallet, card or phone.

The ring, which normally sells for £99.99, requires no charging, no pairing with a phone and is waterproof so it won't be harmed by soap or alcohol-based sanitisers.

Interested NHS staffers can apply for a free ring via the K Wearables site.

