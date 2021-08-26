Irish startup bids to boost tipping with contactless terminal

Dublin-based startup JustTip has unveiled a contactless device that lets customers in restaurants and coffee shops leave a tip with a tap of their bank card or phone.

The 'tap to tip' machines have already been installed at 16 locations, according to the Irish Times, where they sit by tills, replacing the traditional tip jar. The machines can be set to accept different set amounts per tap.



With fewer people carrying cash, especially since the beginning of the Covd-19 pandemic, JustTip says it wants to provide an easy way for customers to tip staff.



Money goes directly to the staff because the system is operated independently from the restaurant.



Firms pay EUR99 to install the system and a further EUR1.50 a day, according to the Irish Times.