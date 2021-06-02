Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Rapper A$AP Rocky becomes Klarna CEO for the day

Rapper A$AP Rocky becomes Klarna CEO for the day

American rapper A$AP Rocky has become a shareholder of buy now, pay later firm Klarna, and assumed the mantle of CEO for a day.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, took over the reins from incumbent CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski on 1 June, with a mission to curate exclusive content in the Klarna shopping app focusing on upcycling and vintage fashion.

Additionally, the rapper has joined Klarna’s GiveOne sustainability initiative, pledging one percent of his investment to projects focusing on climate and biodiversity. Rocky’s choice is the Miti Alliance in Kenya and its founder Michael Waiyaki who is fighting to slow down the effects of climate change due to deforestation.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna says the rapper understands what the public wants from many vantage points.

"He challenges the status quo each day. As the consumer experience in retail now demands discovery, curation and sustainability, we at Klarna have a lot to learn from him. Besides, after sixteen years since founding Klarna, I think I deserve a day off.”

Rocky joins rap legend Snoop Dogg, who invested in Klarna back in 2019 to broaden his European tech investment portfolio.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Trending

Related News
Klarna app bug logged people into other users' accounts
/security

Klarna app bug logged people into other users' accounts

Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid
/payments

Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

Klarna to double UK headcount

05 May

Klarna launches carbon footprint insights for 90 million consumers

20 Apr

Klarna confirms mammoth $1 billion fund raise

01 Mar

Klarna welcomes Snoop Dogg as new shareholder

17 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Google Cloud launches market data sharing service

  2. Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of &#163;9.9m on Crowdcube

  3. Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

  4. Americans trust banks over fintechs and Big Tech with personal data

  5. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative