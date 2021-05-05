Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna to double UK headcount

Klarna to double UK headcount

Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna has opened a new headquarter office in London and larger premises in Manchester as it prepares to double its UK headcount to 400 staff over the next year.

Klarna’s announcement follows a year of substantial growth and a $31bn valuation following its most recent $1bn funding round. The company now serves over 14 million consumers and over 13,000 retailers in the UK. It currently employs 200 staff across the country.

Following a year of home working, Klarna is adopting a hybrid working policy for employees. Teams will work together in the office on two agreed days each week, with the flexibility to choose to work from home or the office on other days.

To accommodate growth, Klarna has taken an 11,000 sq. ft. space at Aviation House in Holborn, London, which will serve as the fintech's new UK headquarters.

In Manchester, Klarna has expanded its existing office space located at the Old Granada Studios - a fast-developing payments and retail tech hub.

Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK says: “These investments in new office space not only demonstrate our considerable growth, but also underline our ambitions to be an increasingly important part of the UK economy - shaping the future of how we shop, bank and pay."

