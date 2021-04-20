Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Klarna launches carbon footprint insights for 90 million consumers

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna is to provide shoppers with carbon footprint calculation tools from Mastercard-backed Doconomy to measure the emissions generated by their purchases.

The initiative is part of Klarna's 1% pledge, which will bring $10M to projects tackling climate change and loss of biodiversity alongside 50% emissions reduction ambition for 2030.

Every purchase made through Klarna’s payment methods will include a carbon footprint measured by Doconomy’s Åland Index**, reaching up to 90 million Klarna customers, including its growing user base of 18m monthly active app users.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, says: “With fat, sugar and salt levels labelled on food we buy, why shouldn’t our CO2 emissions be just as visible? This type of information shouldn’t be a premium or luxury that consumers pay for, but rather an essential part of every shopping journey. We all make decisions that affect the health of the planet and it’s essential that everyone has access to sound information to make smart climate choices in a simple and straightforward way."

For consumers who want to go further, Klarna is adding a donation integration feature to its app, provided by tech platform Milkywire, that will enable customers to fund initiatives backed by the firm's $10 million climate awareness fund.

