Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

Klarna app bug logged people into other users' accounts

Klarna was forced to temporarily shut down its app yesterday after a "self-inflicted incident" saw some users logged in to other people's accounts, giving them access to personal information.

In a statement, Klarna says that a human error made during an app update caused a bug that meant that for 31 minutes up to 9500 users saw their personal data compromised.

The Swedish buy now, pay later unicorn says that card and bank details were not shown and that the visible information would be classified as "non-sensitive" under GDPR.

However, one London-based customer reported on Twitter: "I was able to see users’ partial card details under the “Payment Methods” section including bank names and mandate reference IDs. I was also able to remove stored card details and / or add new card details.

The Tweeter says she saw the details of "more than 20 random users," and had access to phone numbers and purchase histories.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid
/payments

Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

Klarna to double UK headcount
/people

Klarna to double UK headcount

Klarna confirms mammoth $1 billion fund raise

01 Mar

Trending

  1. Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

  2. Revolut adds invoices to Business account

  3. Tandem CEO Knox leaves

  4. NatWest lets customers set daily bank transfer limits

  5. Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative