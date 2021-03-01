Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Klarna confirms mammoth $1 billion fund raise

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna has confirmed a $1 billion funding round, valuing the Swedish firm at $31 billion.

The 4x oversubscribed round included a combination of new and existing investors and makes Klarna the highest-valued private fintech in Europe and the second highest worldwide.

The fresh capital injection comes just six month's after Klarna's last $650 million funding round, which gave it a $10.65 billion price tag.

The new capital comes as the BNPL sector experiences a worldwide boom. Klarna reports that worldwide volume and revenue for 2020 grew 46% and 40% year-on-year to more than $53 billion and $1 billion respectively.

The company says it intends to pledge one percent of the capital raised to a new initiative that addresses sustainability challenges around the world.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna, states: "I believe our industry has a responsibility to help in some way solve global sustainability issues and I hope others will join Klarna in our ambition."

