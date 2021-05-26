Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna is to open a new tech hub in Madrid that will employ 500 freshly-recruited engineering staff.

Klarna has more than 4,000 employees globally, 1,500 of which are focused on engineering. The firm already has tech hubs in Stockholm, Milan, and Berlin.

The opening of a new base in Madrid comes a year after Klarna entered the Spanish market, where it now works with over 160 global and Spanish brands in the country.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna comments: “We need the best engineers to deliver a seamless product experience for our customers. That’s why we’re coming to Madrid, one of Europe’s emerging tech centers. Together with our tech hubs in Stockholm, Berlin and Milan, we are creating a powerhouse of technology expertise that will support Klarna’s growth.”

He says the focus in coming months will be on recruiting in product development roles, including engineers, product managers, designers and experts in data science and analytics, transforming it current office into a global product development center.

