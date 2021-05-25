Revolut adds invoices to Business account

Invoice creation is the latest feature to be added to the Revolut Business account, enabling businesses to get paid faster by offering various payment options such as card payments, bank transfers or Apple Pay.

Revolut says the Invoices tool - which enables users to craft personalised, branded invoices - was one of its most highly requested features from customers.



Alongside a streamlined payment experience, business owners can track progress and monitor invoices from creation to finalising the document, by using real-time notifications. Paid invoices are also automatically reconciled to reduce the number of admin tasks.



Thibaut Genevrier, head of product at Revolut business acquiring says: “We chose to add Invoices after hearing numerous requests from customers that this tool would save them time, cut back on administrative tasks and make their lives a whole lot easier. So we have done just that.”



The new feature is the second this month to be added to the Revolut Business app, following the launch last week of FX Forward contracts, allowing clients to to set future exchange rates online, 24/7.