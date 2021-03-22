Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut applies for US banking licence

Revolut applies for US banking licence

Continuing its quest for global growth, Revolut has filed a draft application for a banking licence with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

The move follows Revolut's recent decision to exit the Canadian banking market, after a two-year beta trial without a banking licence failed to make a dent in the dominance of the Big Four incumbent banks.

Revolut currently offers financial services in the US through a relationship with FDIC-insured Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The firm says having its own bank charter would enable it to offer a broader range of products, including overdraft protection, loans and deposit accounts.

“A US banking licence would ultimately enable us to provide US customers with all the essential financial products and services they can expect from their primary bank including loans and deposits,” Revolut co-founder and CEO, Nik Storonsky says. “We’re on a mission to build the world’s first global financial superapp, and pursuing a US banking licence is an integral part of the journey.”

Revolut has been operational in the US retail market for a year, and is now launching its business banking across all 50 states. Revolut Business allows companies to sign-up for multi-currency accounts, issue physical and virtual corporate cards, and make free money transfers in 29 currencies.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are massively underserved in the US, and we want to empower them with the tools to grow and scale globally,” Storonsky says. “Tackling fragmented processes, high fees, and other business banking pain points, we built an end-to-end solution that saves business owners time and resources to focus on what really matters - running their business.”

Since launching in the UK in 2015, Rveolut has amassed more than 13 million retail customers and 500,000 business clients. The company currently holds an EU banking licence, and in January kick-started the process to obtain a banking licence in the UK following the UK's exit from the European Union.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Revolut leaves Canada
/retail

Revolut leaves Canada

Revolut files paperwork for UK banking licence
/regulation

Revolut files paperwork for UK banking licence

Revolut losses triple despite rising revenues

11 Aug 2020

Revolut rolls out cryptocurrency service in US

15 Jul 2020

Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

04 May 2020

Revolut to launch in US with Mastercard

22 Oct 2019

Revolut ready to go global through new deal with Visa

30 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. Revolut leaves Canada

  3. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  4. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

  5. Axis Bank introduces &#39;Wear &#39;N&#39; Pay&#39;

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021