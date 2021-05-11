Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

Revolut continues to build out its product suite, adding a browser extension that helps customers to get discounts at the checkout.

The Revolut Shopper Chrome extension automatically finds and applies discount codes at online stores' checkouts. Eligible shoppers can also receive cashback to their Revolut account, on top of any promo codes applied by the extension, when shopping with the firm's partners.

Shoppers pay using Revolut’s single-use virtual cards, which self-destruct following each transaction. Multi-use virtual cards are also available, so users can set up one card to use for a particular shop, subscription, or type of spending.

Last year, PayPal closed a $4 billion deal to buy Honey Science Corporation, the firm behind a similar browser extension and app that helps people find online shopping rewards and deals.

Elsewhere, Revolut customers can now personalise their username in-app, meaning that they can get paid without needing to reveal a phone number or bank account number.

In addition, customers can now use candlestick charts in-app to see detailed views of price movements right down to the hour, as well as set limits and stop orders with crypto and commodities.

