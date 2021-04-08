Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year

Revolut has extended its remote working policy to enaqble employees to work overseas for up to two months a year.

Revolut in February announced plans to move the majority of its 2000-strong employees to a permanent remote working model.

The new working abroad policy has been launched to enable the company’s widely international workforce’s requests to visit families more often and/or for longer periods.

Revolut says it has studied the applicable corporate tax, immigration, income tax and social security regulation implications associated with the initiative.

Jim MacDougall, VP of People at Revolut, says: “Once countries start to lift travel restrictions or slowly move away from lockdowns, after over a year behind closed doors, we believe this new policy will be a huge success. Our employees asked for flexibility and that’s what we’re giving them as part of our ongoing focus on employee experience and choice”.

A newly-launched report from recruitment company Robert Half found that two fifths of finance workers (39%) plan to relocate to another country or city and continue working remotely, and almost half (49%) want to switch to a compressed four-day week in response to increased workloads over the last year. A large majority (68%) also express a desire to continue working from home for between one and three days a week post-pandemic.

Matt Weston, managing director of Robert Half UK, comments: “These findings are further proof that businesses are shifting away from outdated ideas around ‘presenteeism’ and towards more useful metrics related to productivity and output. What an employee produces is more important than where they do it, which is why businesses are increasingly comfortable with remote or hybrid working.”

