Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

Revolut is laying the groundwork for expansion into India, appointing a new CEO and sparking a recruitment drive to hire 300 staff to serve its global business operations.

The firm, which offers a digital alternative to traditional banking products, has appointed Paroma Chatterjee, formerly of Lendingkart, Via.com, Flipkart and Airtel Money, as its CEO in India.

Chatterjee will build and lead Revolut’s subsidiary in India, define and implement the business strategy, hire the team and manage licence applications and "any potential acquisitions" in the market.

Revolut has already recruited heads of operations and legal for the country and is using India’s strong talent pool to recruit across multiple functions including HR, finance, marketing, recruitment, compliance, risk and technology. The multi-million pound investment in the project will position Revolut's India subsidiary serve to act as an operations hub for the firm's global business.

In total, Revolut has earmarked a £25 million spend on building the business over the next five years, with plans to launch in 2022.

With a population of 1.3 billion people and growing acceptance of digital payments, India would be a huge market for Revolut, where it will compete with the likes of SoftBank-backed fintech Paytm, which is used by many Indians to make payments by scanning QR codes.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and founder at Revolut, says: “India is a core market in our expansion strategy with a huge supply of talent, and we’re excited to tap into that talent pool to help Revolut go from strength to strength.”

Revolut's launch in India is the latest step in its international expansion plans, following successful roll outs in Singapore and Australia in 2019, and the US and Japan in 2020. Revolut has also stated its plans to open in a number of markets across South America and deepen its existing presence in Asia-Pacific.

The company is currently is preparing a new fundraising round that would value the digital banking app at between $10 billion and $15 billion.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
Revolut eyes fundraise at $10bn+ valuation - Sky
/retail

Revolut eyes fundraise at $10bn+ valuation - Sky

Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year
/people

Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year

Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

06 Apr

Revolut applies for US banking licence

22 Mar

Revolut leaves Canada

17 Mar

Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

18 Feb

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. Santander launches digital cash management service

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape