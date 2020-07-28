Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut launches price comparison service

Digital banking app Revolut has called in Moneysupermarket's white-label technology business to help launch a price comparison service.

Moneysupermarket's Decision Tech is powering Essentials, a service that allows Revolut’s UK customers to switch and save on their bills for gas, electricity, broadband, mobile, and TV.

Decision Tech’s white-labelled B2B capability means Revolut will be able to offer users personalised comparison and switching services, giving access to a range of suppliers and exclusive deals via the Revolut app.

Marsel Nikaj, head, savings, Revolut, says: "Our mission has always been to provide our customers with greater control over their finances, help them save money and improve their financial health, so we’re delighted to partner with Decision Tech and MoneySuperMarket on this innovative service."

Revolut has had a busy few days; yesterday the firm said it has raised £63 million in a share sale but also lost one of its top execs, Richard Davies, after just a year in the job to recently launched business bank Allica.

