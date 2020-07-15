Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut rolls out cryptocurrency service in US

Revolut rolls out cryptocurrency service in US

Revolut has launched its cryptocurrency service in the United States, allowing customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin and ethereum in real time with the tap of a button.

The UK-based super app has rolled out the service to 49 US states through a partnership with New York-licensed trusts company Paxos.

Users can can convert US dollars and 27 other global currencies into crypto within the app and receive real-time notifications of price shifts should they wish to cash out. Making the process even easier, customers can choose to round-up their card payments to the nearest whole dollar, automatically converting their spare change into cryptocurrency.

Revolut says it intends to provide access to additional cryptocurrencies in the near future. In Europe, the company currently allows customers to buy, hold and sell Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and XRP.

Edward Cooper, head of crypto at Revolut says: “Trying to navigate your way around traditional exchanges can be incredibly complex, and this process can often exclude people from getting access to cryptocurrency. With Revolut, customers can exchange their Dollars to Bitcoin and Ethereum with the tap of a button.

Traditional crypto brokers can also charge a number of hidden costs, such as deposit and exit fees. With Revolut, we transparently display the exchange rate at the point of exchange, and there are no hidden fees.”

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments, [New Paper] Shifting to the New[New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania
/retail

Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis
/crypto

Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

Revolut lets users buy gold

13 Mar

Revolut becomes UK's most valuable fintech startup

25 Feb

Revolut to launch in US with Mastercard

22 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  2. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  3. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  4. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  5. Dutch banks to create AML transaction monitoring utility

Research
See all papers »
Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments