Revolut rolls out cryptocurrency service in US

Revolut has launched its cryptocurrency service in the United States, allowing customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin and ethereum in real time with the tap of a button.

The UK-based super app has rolled out the service to 49 US states through a partnership with New York-licensed trusts company Paxos.



Users can can convert US dollars and 27 other global currencies into crypto within the app and receive real-time notifications of price shifts should they wish to cash out. Making the process even easier, customers can choose to round-up their card payments to the nearest whole dollar, automatically converting their spare change into cryptocurrency.



Revolut says it intends to provide access to additional cryptocurrencies in the near future. In Europe, the company currently allows customers to buy, hold and sell Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and XRP.



Edward Cooper, head of crypto at Revolut says: “Trying to navigate your way around traditional exchanges can be incredibly complex, and this process can often exclude people from getting access to cryptocurrency. With Revolut, customers can exchange their Dollars to Bitcoin and Ethereum with the tap of a button.



Traditional crypto brokers can also charge a number of hidden costs, such as deposit and exit fees. With Revolut, we transparently display the exchange rate at the point of exchange, and there are no hidden fees.”