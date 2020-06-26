Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity after the parent company filed for insolvency in Germany.

We are urgently recommending you withdraw your money from your ANNA account as soon as possible. This is due to the FCA placing requirements on our UK payment provider. — ANNA Money (@ANNAMoneyUK) June 26, 2020

Wirecard Card Solutions Limited (FRN 900051) is authorised and supervised by the FCA to issue e-money and provide payment services including, issuing e-money onto prepaid cards.With the German parent entering insolvency proceedings following a multi-year fraud that resulted in a €1.9 billion hole in its balance sheet, the FCA has imposed restrictions on Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity and freeze all assets and funds."Our primary objective is to protect the interests and money of consumers who use Wirecard," states the regulator. "Following last week’s news of €1.9 billion missing from the accounts of the German company, Wirecard, we immediately placed requirements on the firm’s UK business so that it should not pay out or reduce any money it holds for its customers except on their instructions. On 26 June, we took additional measures to require the firm to cease all regulated activities in order to further protect customer money. This now means customers money cannot be accessed."The action will be a major headache for UK fintech firms which rely on Wirecard services for operational support. These include the likes of Revolut, Pockit, Soldo, Anna Money and Curve.The FCA says that firm who outsource some operational functions to Wirecard should contact their relevant Supervision contact to discuss the contingency plans they have in place.Anna Money, which offers mobile business accounts and piggy-backs off Wirecard's EMI liecence, has already recommended that all customers withdraw their cash from accounts before 12pm, sending out an urgent tweet:Card consolidation app Curve has also warned customers that they are likely to see a "temporary disruption" to their service and are advised to carry an alternative payment method.Within hours, the firm had posted a notice on its Website stating: "All Curve transaction and money transfer services have now been suspended with immediate effect.""In April, Curve announced we would bring more processes in house such as card issuing and e-money and move away from a reliance on Wirecard," the firm continues. "This disruption is expected to last for a limited time only and we are focussed on completing this transition as quickly as possible."