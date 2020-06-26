Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Wirecard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity after the parent company filed for insolvency in Germany.

Wirecard Card Solutions Limited (FRN 900051) is authorised and supervised by the FCA to issue e-money and provide payment services including, issuing e-money onto prepaid cards.

With the German parent entering insolvency proceedings following a multi-year fraud that resulted in a €1.9 billion hole in its balance sheet, the FCA has imposed restrictions on Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity and freeze all assets and funds.

"Our primary objective is to protect the interests and money of consumers who use Wirecard," states the regulator. "Following last week’s news of €1.9 billion missing from the accounts of the German company, Wirecard, we immediately placed requirements on the firm’s UK business so that it should not pay out or reduce any money it holds for its customers except on their instructions. On 26 June, we took additional measures to require the firm to cease all regulated activities in order to further protect customer money. This now means customers money cannot be accessed."

The action will be a major headache for UK fintech firms which rely on Wirecard services for operational support. These include the likes of Revolut, Pockit, Soldo, Anna Money and Curve.

The FCA says that firm who outsource some operational functions to Wirecard should contact their relevant Supervision contact to discuss the contingency plans they have in place.

Anna Money, which offers mobile business accounts and piggy-backs off Wirecard's EMI liecence, has already recommended that all customers withdraw their cash from accounts before 12pm, sending out an urgent tweet:
Card consolidation app Curve has also warned customers that they are likely to see a "temporary disruption" to their service and are advised to carry an alternative payment method.

Within hours, the firm had posted a notice on its Website stating: "All Curve transaction and money transfer services have now been suspended with immediate effect."

"In April, Curve announced we would bring more processes in house such as card issuing and e-money and move away from a reliance on Wirecard," the firm continues. "This disruption is expected to last for a limited time only and we are focussed on completing this transition as quickly as possible."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Wirecard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] The Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets, [On-Demand Webinar] The Future[On-Demand Webinar] The Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets

Trending Stories

Related News
Wirecard AG files for insolvency
/payments

Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Wirecard chief Braun arrested
/payments

Wirecard chief Braun arrested

Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely "does not exist"

22 Jun

Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

19 Jun

Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash

18 Jun

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

26 May

Wirecard shares slump after fresh FT reports

15 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  3. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  4. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  5. Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward