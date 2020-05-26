Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

German payment processor Wirecard has delayed the publication of its 2019 final results for a third time and postponed its Annual general Meeting until August as it awaits the outcome of audit procedures.

Initially scheduled for 8 April, the firm says consolidated financial statements will now take place on 18 June.

The change in scheduling comes as Wirecard battles allegations of accounting irregularites and balance sheet manipulation. Shares in the processor have dropped by 36% since the release of a forensic audit of its earnings by KPMG. The accounting firm said it had insufficient information to disprove the allegations, made by the Financial Times.

In the interim, Wirecard has appointed a new compliance officer and hedge fund TCI has demanded the removal of chief executive Markus Braun.

In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR785 million (+40%). The firm says that it expects there will be "no significant deviations" from these figures.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business, Prime[On-Demand Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Trending Stories

Related News
Wirecard says independent audit shows no evidence of fraud
/payments

Wirecard says independent audit shows no evidence of fraud

Wirecard calls in independent auditors

Wirecard calls in independent auditors

Wirecard shares slump after fresh FT reports

15 Oct 2019

BaFin bans shortselling in Wirecard shares

18 Feb 2019

Wirecard back in the wars over accounting allegations

07 Feb 2019

Wirecard defies media storm as shareprice wobbles

04 Feb 2019

Wirecard rebutts allegations of internal fraud after share price plunge

31 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

  5. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA